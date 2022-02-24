Former Detectives Revisiting Six Escambia County Cold Case Homicides

Former detectives are working to solve six cold cases in Escambia County.

One Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office launched a “Cold Case Symposium” that will concentrate on cold case homicide investigations while enlisting the expertise of retired certified law enforcement detectives in the area. Information on each cold case in the graphics below.

A cold case is one where all available leads have been exhausted and probable cause has not been established to make an arrest.

The investigators will have the following objectives as they work to solve the cases:

Complete re-examination of all evidence

Integrate time-tested investigative techniques with modern forensic technology

Participants will provide a fresh look at the evidence and an objective viewpoint

Using extra manpower to conduct follow-up interviews and generate new leads

Identify items that could now produce DNA results due to technological advancements

Anyone with information on any cold case can call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.