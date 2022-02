Fire Destroys SUV In Highway 29 Median

Fire destroyed an SUV early Monday morning near Molino.

The vehicle was reported on fire in the median about 4:10 a.m. on Highway 29 near Barrineau Park Road. The SUV was reportedly not involved in a collision.

There were no injuries reported. The vehicle fire and a resulting grass fire were extinguished by the Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.