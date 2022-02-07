CSX Crossing Closures: Daffin And Fairground Today; Quintette Likely Wednesday Or Thursday

Here’s an update to the CSX rail crossing closures in North Escambia.

Daffin Road and Fairground Road are set to be closed again Monday to work on a side track.

At this time, it appears the Quintette Road crossing will be closed beginning Wednesday or Thursday.

A timetable is not yet known for the crossings on McKenzie, Williams Ditch and Cottage Hill roads.

There are also a small number of private roads that cross the tracks in the area. These residents will be notified when their road will be closed by a person knocking on their door or leaving a door hanger.

CSX is replacing tracks through the area and replacing the roadway at each crossing. A previously announced schedule was delayed due to weather.

Pictured: Previous work last week at the crossing on North Barth Road. NorthEscambia.com photo click to enlarge.