CSX Crossing Closures: Daffin And Fairground Today; Quintette Likely Wednesday Or Thursday

February 7, 2022

Here’s an update to the CSX rail crossing closures in North Escambia.

Daffin Road and Fairground Road are set to be closed again Monday to work on a side track.

At this time, it appears the Quintette Road crossing will be closed beginning Wednesday or Thursday.

A timetable is not yet known for the crossings on McKenzie, Williams Ditch and Cottage Hill roads.

There are also a small number of private roads that cross the tracks in the area. These residents will be notified when their road will be closed by a person knocking on their door or leaving a door hanger.

CSX is replacing tracks through the area and replacing the roadway at each crossing. A previously announced schedule was delayed due to weather.

Pictured: Previous work last week at the crossing on North Barth Road. NorthEscambia.com photo click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 