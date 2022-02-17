Chance Of Severe Storms Thursday Afternoon And Evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms will affect the area late Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing potential for damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

Strong non-thunderstorm wind gusts are expected Thursday into Thursday evening. Sustained winds up to 25mph gusting frequently to 40mph can be expected. This may make driving difficult for high profile vehicles and any loose objects should be secured.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.