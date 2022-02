Boil Water Notice Lifted For Highway 297A Area

A boil water notice been lifted for ECUA customers in the area of Highway 297A due to a water main break Wednesday morning.

The boil water notice is no longer in effect for customers on Highway 297A and side streets from West Kingsfield Road south to Pinebrook Circle, also including Sceptor Court, Meander Lane, Meander Circle and Brookwood Place.

A 12-inch main at Highway 297A and Meander Lane was broken Wednesday morning.

Map: ECUA