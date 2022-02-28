Boil Water Notice Issued For Cottage Hill Water Works Customers In Cedar Tree Lane Area

Cottage Hill Water Works issued a precautionary boil water notice Monday morning following a water main break on Cedar Tree Lane.

The boil water notice includes all of Cedar Tree Lane from Highway 95A west past Highway 29, along with Cedar Park Drive and Cedar Point Road.

Cottage Hill Water Works advises residents of the area that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, or as an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you may contact the office at (850) 968-5485.