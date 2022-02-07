36 Gallons Of Crude Oil Spilled From Pipeline Near Century

About 36 gallons of crude oil were spilled during an incident east-northeast of Century Sunday morning.

According to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection notice, a release occurred at 6:33 a.m. on a St. Regis Gas Treating Facility production line located in Escambia County, Florida.

An employee saw steam release from the site and notified the field lead and control room senior operator, and the production line was isolated by 7:10 a.m. A vacuum truck was called to remove any fluids.

According to the FDEP notice, about 136.2 barrels of produced water and rainwater mix and 36 gallons of crude oil were recovered.

Spill booms were placed at the release site. The line will be contained and flushed with fresh water in advance of inspection and repairs. All impacted soil will be removed and disposed of at an approved landfill.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.