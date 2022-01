West Florida High Cheer Captain Jazmine Olsen Commits To Western Kentucky University

West Florida High School varsity cheerleading captain Jazmine Olsen has committed to cheer for Western Kentucky University in the fall. The WKU cheer team was the 2021 D1A All Girl UCA national championship team.

Olsen is also a competitive all star cheerleader for the Cheer Athletics Worlds team.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.