Warm Wednesday; Then Rain And Turning Much Colder

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.