This Was Our Favorite Florida Sunday Snow Picture

Lots of readers shared snow pictures with NorthEscambia.com on Sunday, but this was our favorite.

In the photo, the chilly early skies are blue after a passing snow shower left a white dusting in the pines and the ground at a barn west of Walnut Hill. Much of northern half of Escambia County had snow Sunday morning, but this was one of the few areas where there was any accumulation on the ground.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.