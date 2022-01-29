Sunny And Cold, High Only In The 40s Today

January 29, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.  North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

