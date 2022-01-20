Shouting Match: Century Council Members Spar Over Attendance, Call To Resign

A week after the Century Town Council was unable to do business without a proper quorum, the council voted this week to change their meeting schedule and elected leadership in a meeting that evolved into a shouting match.

The vote as 4-1, with Leonard White against, for Luis Gomez, Jr. as the council president. With a 5-0 vote, Dynette Lewis was named vice president.

With a unanimous vote, regular meetings were changed from Mondays to the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. The council moved the meetings, in part, because White has been unable to attend Monday meetings due to his job as a corrections officer.

“Tuesday would be best for me. Like I said, whatever works best for Mr. White,” James Smith (pictured above, left) added. “We don’t have the luxury of just sitting home and doing nothing, so we got to make sure that it works both best for us.”

White and Smith began to question why they learned from a NorthEscambia.com article that Gomez had called for them to step down if they cannot attend meetings. Due to his job, Smith often joins council meetings late on Zoom and arrives in-person late in a meeting after most business has been addressed. White has missed many, many meetings altogether over the last several months.

“Why do you want us to resign, when we got to take care of your families; this is where we live. This is where we from. This is our home” White (pictured above, right) said. “Ain’t nobody going to run me from my home….if Century want me to resign, then vote me off, but don’t put me in the newspaper saying that we need to resign because we do our job, and we do it right.”

White said he was addressing his comments at both Gomez and NorthEscambia.com Publisher William Reynolds as he expressed his displeasure about the news story.

In the January 12 article, Gomez was quoted as saying: “You should give that position your best. And if you do anything less than your best is not just for your benefit, it’s for the benefit of the people that elected you,…If you feel that your job is more important, maybe you should just do your job and be a good sport. Step down and allow someone who’s going to do the town the justice it deserves.” (Click here to download and hear Gomez’s comment in complete context.)

Tuesday night, Gomez (pictured left) again addressed the issue as the discussion evolved into a shouting match.

“I’m going to say this because I am saying it to your face,” Gomez said to White.

“You don’t don’t talk to my face now,” White replied.

The discussion continued for several more minutes, becoming more heated as council members started to shout.

“If y’all don’t like what I said, do something about it. Either show up or resign,” Gomez said Tuesday night.

“What, what, what, what place do you have to tell me to resign though?” Smith questioned. “If I’m going to resign, I’ll resign if I want to.”

“We have jobs, man. We have jobs” White said.

“Go do your job, and let somebody else do this,” Gomez responded. “Okay, let somebody do this, and you do your job.”

The council discussion moved into other unrelated discussions, before Smith returned in the “council comments” portion of the agenda.

“None of you are going to question my integrity if I’m passionate about the town of Century. And you, nor Will, will ever dictate if I’m going to resign,” Smith said, addressing his comments to Gomez and Reynolds.

“My job entails a lot, and I don’t have to indulge you (Gomez) or that idiot (Reynolds). So I’m not okay with how you choose to think because you’re a president or whatever you are, you can poke your chest out and determine what place I have here and the town,” Smith continued.

According to previous council statements, Gomez is retired. White is a corrections officer at the Century Correctional Institution, and Smith is employed by an area school. Council member Dynette Lewis is employed by a manufacturing company, and Sandra McMurray-Jackson owns a local service business.

Pictured top: Century council members James Smith (left) and Leonard White. Pictured inset: Council president Luis Gomez, Jr. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.