Saturday Storms, Turning Much Colder For Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 37. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.