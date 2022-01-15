Saturday Storms, Turning Much Colder For Saturday
January 15, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 37. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
