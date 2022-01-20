Rain, Falling Temps Today; Freezing Rain Possible Tonight Into Friday Morning

A wintry mix is possible in the North Escambia area late Thursday night Friday morning.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

Thursday Night: Much colder. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 50.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.