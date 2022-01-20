New EMS Dashboard Shows Number Of Calls, Dispatches, Overdoses And More

Have you ever wondered how many calls Escambia County EMS answers?

Escambia County EMS has launch a new information dashboard that includes:

EMS calls dispatched by Emergency Communications (updated daily)

Transports to local hospitals by EMS (updated daily)

On-scene cardiac/respiratory arrests (updated weekly)

On-scene overdoses (updated weekly)

ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI/Heart Attack) events (updated weekly)

Motor-vehicle crashes (updated weekly)

“This dashboard is an opportunity to further educate the citizens about the services provided by EMS and Emergency Communications,” said Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “Every day, the men and women within our Public Safety department dedicate their lives to the safety and wellbeing of Escambia County citizens, and we believe this dashboard reflects that effort while also educating the general public to the extent of our services.”

Escambia County EMS Chief David Torsell III, who began his career with Escambia County on June 1, 2021, introduced the idea of creating the EMS Dashboard in an effort to convey the services performed by EMS, highlight the volume of calls EMS responds to, and provide access for citizens to view the daily, weekly and yearly 911 call totals.

“I’m encouraged that an idea came to fruition through a collaborative effort between EMS and other county departments,” said Torsell. “The information on the EMS dashboard should help inform our community on how busy we are and what EMS is doing in our community.”

The EMS Dashboard can be found here.

Pictured: A snapshot of the Escambia County EMS Dashboard late Wednesday night. NorthEscambia.com image.