Man Walking On Highway 29 In McDavid Killed In Hit And Run Early Monday Morning

A pedestrian walking on Highway 29 was struck and killed in a hit and run crash early Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 42-year-old Pensacola man was killed about 2:45 a.m. on Highway 29 about one mile north of Champion Drive and the West Fraser Sawmill. For an unknown reason, the man was walking southbound in the inside lane when he was hit by an unknown southbound vehicle that fled the scene.

“At this time, FHP has no known witnesses to the crash or suspect information. The vehicle is believed to be a large pickup truck or semi truck and may have front end damage,” troopers said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call *FHP.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The McDavid Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

