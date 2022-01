Man Suffers Apparent Rattlesnake Bite In Molino

An adult male suffered an apparent bite from a venomous snake Sunday in Molino.

The bite was reported to Escambia County EMS about 11 a.m. The man was transported by ambulance from North Barth Road to a Pensacola hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

Authorities believed the bite was from a rattlesnake.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.