Lil Aggies Winter Cheer Clinic Set For January 14

January 2, 2022

The Tate High School Lil Aggies Winter Cheer Clinic will take place on Friday, January 14.

The clinic will begin at 4:30 p.m.  and the game will follow at 7:30 p.m. The Lil Aggies cheerleaders will cheer on the Tate varsity boys basketball teams as the take on the Navarre Raiders.

The cost of the event is $40 per athlete, which includes an exclusive Lil Aggies basketball bow, pizza and a drink before the game, and game admission. Registration and payment are due by Monday, January to.

Click or tap here for a RSVP form.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 