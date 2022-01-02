Lil Aggies Winter Cheer Clinic Set For January 14
January 2, 2022
The Tate High School Lil Aggies Winter Cheer Clinic will take place on Friday, January 14.
The clinic will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the game will follow at 7:30 p.m. The Lil Aggies cheerleaders will cheer on the Tate varsity boys basketball teams as the take on the Navarre Raiders.
The cost of the event is $40 per athlete, which includes an exclusive Lil Aggies basketball bow, pizza and a drink before the game, and game admission. Registration and payment are due by Monday, January to.
