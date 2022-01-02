Lil Aggies Winter Cheer Clinic Set For January 14

The Tate High School Lil Aggies Winter Cheer Clinic will take place on Friday, January 14.

The clinic will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the game will follow at 7:30 p.m. The Lil Aggies cheerleaders will cheer on the Tate varsity boys basketball teams as the take on the Navarre Raiders.

The cost of the event is $40 per athlete, which includes an exclusive Lil Aggies basketball bow, pizza and a drink before the game, and game admission. Registration and payment are due by Monday, January to.

Click or tap here for a RSVP form.