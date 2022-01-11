FWC Issues Alert After Chronic Wasting Disease Found In Alabama Deer

For the first time, chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in a state that borders Florida, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is sounding a precautionary alarm.

CWD was recently detected in a hunter-harvested deer in northwestern Alabama, making it the 28th state where CWD has been documented. CWD, which is a brain and central nervous system disease that is always fatal to members of the deer family, has not been detected in Florida to date.

The FWC asks people who plan to hunt deer or members of the deer family outside of Florida to be vigilant in helping reduce the risk of CWD spreading into Florida. FWC said an important step is to be aware of and follow the rules that prohibit importing or possessing whole carcasses or high-risk parts of all species of the deer family originating from any place outside of Florida.

Under the new rules, which took effect July 2021, people may only import into Florida:

De-boned meat

Finished taxidermy mounts

Clean hides and antlers

Skulls, skull caps and teeth if all soft tissue has been removed

The only exception to this rule is deer harvested from a property in Georgia or Alabama that is bisected by the Florida state line and under the same ownership may be imported into Florida. For more information about the new rules, see this infographic and video.