Firefighters Respond To Reported Odor Of Smoke In Pine Forest Walmart

Saturday morning, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a reported odor of smoke inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Pine Forest Road at Nine Mile Road.

The was no active fire found; the odor was traced to dust on the heating system coils in a large HVAC unit on the roof.

The store was evacuated during the incident.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.