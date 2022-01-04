Fire Causes Extensive Damage Inside Cantonment Advance Auto Parts

Fire caused extensive damage to the interior of the Cantonment Advance Auto Parts store early Tuesday morning.

About 4:15 a.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglar alarm at the 2440 South Highway 29 business and found smoke coming from the building.

Merchandise and fixtures inside the store suffered extensive damage. The rest of the building suffered fire and smoke damage. There were no injuries reported.

The Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Ensley, Cantonment, Bellview. Ferry Pass and Bellview stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Pace Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The auto parts store remains closed.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.