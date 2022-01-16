Fire Burns Inside ECUA Recycling Center; Facility Not Damaged

Fire burned inside ECUA’s recycling facility at the Perdido Landfill Saturday night, but it won’t impact recycling operations.

Smoke was reported from the Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) about 7:25 p.m. Escambia Fire Rescue discovered the fire in a roll off compactor located at the end of the processing line inside the facility. The compactor was partially extinguished and moved outside the 53,000 square foot facility before the fire was out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there were no injuries.

“There was no damage to the facility and no impact to recycling collections. All remain on their normal schedule,” Nathalie Bowers, ECUA public information officer, said.

In July 2021, the ECUA recycling facility was damaged by fire and water, requiring significant cleanup and repairs. For about three months, the facility remained closed. During the downtime, ECUA collected residential recycling materials, but most everything was sent to the landfill.

Pictured: A compactor smokes after being moved outside the ECUA Materials Recycling Facility Saturday night at the Perdido Landfill. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.