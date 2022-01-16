Fire Burns Inside ECUA Recycling Center; Facility Not Damaged

January 16, 2022

Fire burned inside ECUA’s recycling facility at the Perdido Landfill Saturday night, but it won’t impact recycling operations.

Smoke was reported from the Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) about 7:25 p.m. Escambia Fire Rescue discovered the fire in a roll off compactor located at the end of the processing line inside the facility. The compactor was partially extinguished and moved outside the 53,000 square foot facility before the fire was out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there were no injuries.

“There was no damage to the facility and no impact to recycling collections. All remain on their normal schedule,” Nathalie Bowers, ECUA public information officer, said.

In July 2021, the ECUA recycling facility was damaged by fire and water, requiring significant cleanup and repairs. For about three months, the facility remained closed. During the downtime, ECUA collected residential recycling materials, but most everything was sent to the landfill.

Pictured: A compactor smokes after being moved outside the ECUA Materials Recycling Facility Saturday night at the Perdido Landfill. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 