EREC Crews Help Restore Power After Carolinas Winter Storm

Crews from Escambia River Electric Cooperative headed to the snow Carolinas over the weekend to help restore power following a winter storm.

With up to about 5-inches of snow of the ground Sunday, they worked to restore power to Broad River Electric Cooperative members. On Monday, they were set to assist members of Newberry Electric Cooperative in Newberry, South Carolina.

Photos courtesy EREC for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.