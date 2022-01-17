EREC Crews Help Restore Power After Carolinas Winter Storm

January 17, 2022

Crews from Escambia River Electric Cooperative headed to the snow Carolinas over the weekend to help restore power following a winter storm.

With up to about 5-inches of snow of the ground Sunday, they worked to restore power to Broad River Electric Cooperative members. On Monday, they were set to assist members of  Newberry Electric Cooperative in Newberry, South Carolina.

Photos courtesy EREC for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 