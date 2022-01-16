Developer Seeks Zoning Change For 376 Acres In Molino For Residential ‘Estates’

A developer is proposing a large scale zoning change for 376 acres in Molino for the potential development of residential “estates”.

The acreage, all currently wooded and undeveloped, is on five parcels along or near either Gibson Road or Crabtree Church Road in Molino. The parcels are owned by Thomas Henry of Thomas Homes in Cantonment.

“The current growth in the area suggests that an additional area of low-density residential development would be in the general direction of development of the surroundings,” the application states. “The infrastructure is in place to support such a pattern of development. The approval of the proposed future land use will expand the residential area and will provide necessary dwellings to accommodate the future projected population.”

The current agricultural zoning on the property is agriculture, which allows for a maximum residential density of one dwelling unit on each 20 acres. Henry is proposing a future land use change to agricultural residential, which would allow a maximum of one residence per four acres.

The application states that site design is ongoing, but Henry envisions a “sprawling rural residential development comprised of large multi-acre single-family detached estates”. Application documents state there is sufficient infrastructure in place, including road capacity and utilities, to support the residences.

Some of the property is wetlands, which may limit development. Documents state that a majority of the property is not “prime soil” for agriculture, as defined by the USDA.

Before any future development, site plan reviews will be required for all proposals to ensure compatibility with the surrounding area.

The Escambia County Planning Board will hold a hearing on the zoning and future land use changes on Tuesday, February 1 at the Escambia County Central Office Complex at 3363 West Park Street.

Pictured top: Zoning changes are being proposed for the parcels in red. Pictured below: Public notice signs. NorthEscambia.com graphic/photo. Click to enlarge.