Deborah K. Odom

January 31, 2022

Deborah K. Odom, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 30, 2022 with her family by her side.

She was born in Pensacola, FL on February 3, 1954. She was a retired bus driver for Escambia County School District, retiring after 30 years of service. Debbie or Mom as she was known by most people was an avid Alabama Fan and loved to fish and spend time with her grandkids, nieces and nephews. She was a strong woman who always put her family first.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Jernigan; mother, Eleanore Silvia Odom Parkton; three brothers, Randy, Kenny and Mike Odom; sister, Michelle Odom; grandson, TeJay Godwin; and nephew, Randall Johnson.
Deborah is survived by her children, Karen (Link) Odom, Kevin (Lisa) Odom, Kellie (Matt) Odom Ramsey, Kim (Nolan) Lorenzana, Cole Sweeting and Orbin Albritton; grandchildren, Makayla, Wyatt, Emily, Bebe, Harlie, Tanner, Josh (Kaly), Kristen, Trista and Brody; great grandchildren, Bray, Rhett, Aubree, Grayson and Malayna; brother, Rickey (Beth) Odom; sisters, Kathy (David) Rogers, Betty (Tommy) Robbins and Tammy (Lonnie) Warpup; sister-in-law, Elaine (Tom) Jernigan; brother-in-law, Tony Jernigan; and numerous nieces, nephew, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Robbie McLaney officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Pensacola, FL. The family will receive from 5PM to 8PM on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Odom, Rickey Odom, Matt Ramsey, Link Powell, Nolan Lorenzana, Josh Godwin and Orbin Albritton.

