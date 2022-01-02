Chance Of Rain Then Falling Temps For Sunday; Near Freezing Sunday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Temperature falling to around 55 by 5pm. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.