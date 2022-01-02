Chance Of Rain Then Falling Temps For Sunday; Near Freezing Sunday Night

January 2, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Temperature falling to around 55 by 5pm. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 