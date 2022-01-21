Chance Of Freezing Rain This Morning
January 21, 2022
A chance of freezing rain continues into Friday morning across the North Escambia area.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain into the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50.
