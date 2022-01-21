Chance Of Freezing Rain This Morning

A chance of freezing rain continues into Friday morning across the North Escambia area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain into the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50.