Bond Revoked For Child Abuse, Battery Suspect After Another Arrest

January 18, 2022

Bond has  been revoked for a Century man charged with child abuse and the battery of his wife.

Joshua Shane Thompson, 30,  was charged with battery in a domestic violence situation and child abuse. He was released from jail on November 12 after posting a $7,000 bond.

Thompson allegedly grabbed his wife around the throat and attempted to choke her during an argument, according to an arrest report. He then pulled her to the ground by the hair of her head while she was holding a young child and threatened to shoot her, the report continues. The victim stated she never saw a gun.

He was arrested on a new battery charge in late November. One of his wife’s relatives told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he shoved and punched her during the original incident. He was released on an additional $2,000 bond.

The State Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke Thompson’s bond, which was granted by Judge Charles P. Young last Friday.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 