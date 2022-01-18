Bond Revoked For Child Abuse, Battery Suspect After Another Arrest

Bond has been revoked for a Century man charged with child abuse and the battery of his wife.

Joshua Shane Thompson, 30, was charged with battery in a domestic violence situation and child abuse. He was released from jail on November 12 after posting a $7,000 bond.

Thompson allegedly grabbed his wife around the throat and attempted to choke her during an argument, according to an arrest report. He then pulled her to the ground by the hair of her head while she was holding a young child and threatened to shoot her, the report continues. The victim stated she never saw a gun.

He was arrested on a new battery charge in late November. One of his wife’s relatives told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he shoved and punched her during the original incident. He was released on an additional $2,000 bond.

The State Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke Thompson’s bond, which was granted by Judge Charles P. Young last Friday.