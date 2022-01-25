Barrineau Park Home Damaged By Fire Sparked By Electrical Issue

Fire damaged a home in Barrineau Park Tuesday afterno0n.

The fire was reported about 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Schaag Road, just north of Barrineau Park Road. It appeared the fire was contained to only part of the brick home.

The occupants were able get out of the house without any injuries The fire was quickly contained, and the origin was traced to an electrical issue inside a bedroom wall.

The Molino, Cantonment, Ensley, McDavid, Beulah and Bellview Stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia County EMS.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.