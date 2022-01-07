Audrey Faye Smelley Holder

Audrey Faye Smelley Holder was born to Ed and Leavy Smelley in Covington County, Alabama on June 13, 1934. She died surrounded by her family on January 6, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings LC Smelley, Lillie Mae Still, and Eddie Lee Davis; her daughter Benita King; and her grandson Chad Williamson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Harold Holder, her brother Emmette Smelley, daughters Deborah Andrews, Teresa (Ronnie) Williamson, and Belinda (David) Perry; her grandchildren Melissa (Mike) Renacker, Bobby King, Tim (Heidi) Andrews, Joni (Andrew) Wills, Marissa (Lewis) Garvin, Austin Perry, and Moriah (Kevin) Polanco, along with eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Audrey worked at Monsanto from 1957 to 1989 as the plant’s first female mechanic. After retiring from Monsanto, she and Harold operated Crossroads Service Center in Molino, Florida, hosting friends for coffee and conversation throughout the years. She was a faithful member of Highland Baptist Church for over 60 years. Audrey enjoyed taking trips with her family, travelling to stay in the mountains, seeing Disney World, and visiting family members across the country. She enjoyed hard work and spent her life helping many people, whether it was by her husband’s side or caring for her loved ones.

We take comfort in the knowledge that because of Audrey’s faith in Jesus as her Savior that she is resting in His arms, free from pain. She has left a legacy of faith for her family to follow. The family would like to thank the staff in the inpatient unit at Covenant Hospice for the compassionate care in Audrey’s last days on earth.

Services will be held Monday, January 10, 2022, at Highland Baptist Church in Molino, Florida. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with the funeral immediately following at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Highland Baptist Church to purchase Gideon Bibles in memory of Audrey Holder.