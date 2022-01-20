Attorney Says Lawsuit Forthcoming After Cottage Hill Murder Suspect Hangs Self In County Jail

An attorney has put several agencies on notice that litigation may be forthcoming in the case of a murder suspect that died days after hanging himself in the Escambia County Jail.

Lukas MacKenzie Snelson, 24, was charged with second degree homicide, grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for the death of his grandmother, 75-year old Fran Fournier.

On December 30, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the end of Candy Lane in Cantonment for a death investigation. Fournier was found deceased, seated in a recliner with two dog leashes wrapped around her neck, according to an arrest report. Snelson was arrested hours later.

Snelson was found hanging in his cell and later died at a local hospital.

Attorney Ryan M. Carodoso filed a notice to preserve evidence through certified mail Wednesday to the Escambia County Jail, Escambia County Corrections Administration, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office.

In the notice, Cardoso states that all records may be used in “forthcoming litigation”.

The criminal case against Snelson was dismissed following his death.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.