‘Sweetest Name I Know’ – Christmas Parade Float Dedicated To Late Beulah Chapel Member

The winning float in Saturday’s Flomaton Christmas parade was the vision of a member of Beulah Chapel Assembly of God in Byrneville, and it was dedicated to her memory.

Church member Marie Willis Greene tells us the story, in her own words:

This year we are dedicating our annual Christmas float to the memory of Mandie Kelley Lowery of Bratt (1983-2019). Mandie was working on a theme for our next parade float and thought the theme, “Jesus is the Sweetest Name I Know” would be just perfect; she was given a vision.

COVID-1p prevented us from fulfilling her vision last year.

2021 is the year for the float to become reality. It’s definitely time for the float committee to have fun, enjoy getting to know each other better while making the float a reality, and of course the most fun is looking forward to seeing the smiles on the children’s faces as candy is distributed to all.

Close your eyes and you just might see Mandie’s huge smile of approval and feel her warmth.

I hope that the words below will give our readers and members who didn’t have the pleasure of knowing her a little glimpse of who our friend Mandie was.

On the afternoon of November 30, 2019, our congregation got word that our Sister in Christ Mandie Kelley Lowery, went to be with our Lord and Savior. Absolutely no one expected the Lord to call her home while she and her family were having a fun-filled vacation in Tennessee. I’m sure right now, Mandie would want to say.. “Always be ready, no one knows when the Lord’s purpose for you is finished”. In her short time on earth she bonded (a forever bond) to many of us at Beulah Chapel. She was such an inspiration and once you met her you had a friend forever. As our pastor mentioned at her celebration, she was a Virtuous woman who was on Fire for the Lord, just to name a few of the tributes.

The Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Church float will also be in the Atmore Christmas Parade on December 11 and the Barnett Crossroads Christmas Parade on December 18.

For more more photos from the Flomaton Christmas Parade, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.