State Conducts Random Inspection of Escambia County EMS. Here’s What They Found.

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) conducted a random inspection of Escambia County EMS on Monday, reviewing the department on multiple compliance topics.

According to Escambia County, Escambia passed the inspection.

In a FDOH inspection report, the inspector wrote, “Escambia County should be very proud of its very professional and well-organized EMS system.”

“Our success with this inspection was the measure of a group effort from all areas of our organization,” said Escambia County EMS Chief David Torsell III. “I’m proud to see the hard work of our employees rewarded with such an outstanding review from the state.”

During the past six months, Escambia County Public Safety has seen a variety of growth throughout the department, including the addition of Torsell, Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore, EMS Deputy Chief Christopher Stephens, and Escambia County Medical Director Dr. Josh Gordon and Assistant Medical Director Dr. Peter Alexandrov.

“I’m so proud of our EMS team,” Gilmore said. “We have come a long way to build a better service for the citizens of Escambia County. This positive report from FDOH is a direct reflection of the professionalism of our staff and the new standard we’ve set for Escambia County EMS.”

Key areas inspected by FDOH were: