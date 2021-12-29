Skanska Loses Federal Lawsuit Over Hurricane Sally Barge Damage

December 29, 2021

Skanska USA has lost a lawsuit in federal court over damage caused by multiple barges during Hurricane Sally.

The decision handed down Wednesday from Judge Lacey A. Collier states Skanska was negligent and cannot limit liability under a maritime law.

The order allows state lawsuits to proceed seeking financial relief that have been filed by almost 1,000 others, including businesses, homeowners, governments and others claiming direct loss due to the barges or the destruction of a portion of the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

Collier rejected Skanska’s argument that it was caught off guard by the fact that Hurricane Sally would strongly impact Pensacola.

“While Pensacola may not have been the most likely recipient of a direct strike during the time Skanska made its decision, the threat of tropical force winds remained a distinct possibility. It is difficult to accept Skanska’s expression of surprise over the turn of events when at the time the Pensacola Bay area was under a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch,” the ruling stated. “Moreover, Skanska’s Hurricane Plan directed that the barges be relocated to Butcherpen Cove in the very situation presented by Hurricane Sally.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 