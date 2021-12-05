Santa Will Visit The Molino Library On Monday (With Complete Schedule For All Branches)

December 5, 2021

Santa Claus is coming to the Molino Branch Library twice this month.

Santa will be at the Molino Library on Monday, December 6 from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. and Thursday, December 16 from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m.

The schedule is below for Santa’s remaining visits to West Florida Library branches. (Santa visited the Century Library last week.)

Pictured: Santa Claus visited with lots of good boys and girls last week at the Century Branch Library. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 