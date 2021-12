Robert David Preston

Robert David Preston, age 89, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. Robert was born February 28, 1932.

A visitation for Robert will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021m from 10-11 a,n, at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Highway 90e, Pensacola, followed by a funeral service from 11 a.m. until noon.