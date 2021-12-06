Residents Left Without A Home After Quintette Fire

December 6, 2021

Fire heavily damaged a double wide mobile home in the Quintette community Monday morning

The American Red Cross is assisting residents left without a home by the blaze. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was reported about 11:20 a.m. on St. Matthews Lane, near Quintette Park. The Cantonment, Molino, Ensley, Bellview and Ferry Pace stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Pace Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS were among those responding.

The cause of the  fire is under investigation.

From a photo gallery that shows the progression of the fire from before firefighters arrived on scene, click or tap here.

Pictured above: Fire in a Quintette mobile home Monday morning. Pictured  below: The fire before and as firefighters arrive on scene. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi  Barbour and reader submitted photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 