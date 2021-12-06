Residents Left Without A Home After Quintette Fire

Fire heavily damaged a double wide mobile home in the Quintette community Monday morning

The American Red Cross is assisting residents left without a home by the blaze. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was reported about 11:20 a.m. on St. Matthews Lane, near Quintette Park. The Cantonment, Molino, Ensley, Bellview and Ferry Pace stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Pace Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS were among those responding.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire in a Quintette mobile home Monday morning.