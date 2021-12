Photo Gallery: Flomaton Christmas Parade

Crowds lined the streets for the annual Flomaton Christmas Parade on Saturday.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

The winning float was “Jesus – Sweetest Name I Know” from Beulah Chapel Assembly of God in Byrneville. The float was dedicated to the memory of a church member that passed away unexpectedly. For that story, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.