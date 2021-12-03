Large Shed Destroyed By Fire In Cantonment (With Photo Gallery)

Fire destroyed a large storage shed behind a home in Cantonment Friday morning.

Flames were high above the roof of the structure when the fire was reported just after 10 a.m. The shed was a total loss.

There was no significant damage reported to the home, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Pictured above: Flames rage above a large shed in Cantonment Friday morning before the arrival of firefighters. Pictured below: The shed was a complete loss. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.