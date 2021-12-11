Jay High School Cheerleader Marches In Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade In Hawaii

Jay High School varsity cheerleader Hannah Diamond took part this week in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“I was very honored to be able to cheer…in the parade,” Diamond said after the parade in Honolulu, Hawaii. “And honor the amazing men, women, and families of our great country who fought so hard to protect us and give us the freedoms that we have today.”

Pictured: Jay High School varsity cheerleader Hannah Diamond. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.