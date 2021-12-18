I-10 Wrong Way Driver Gets 15 Years For DUI Manslaughter, DUI Bodily Injury

A wrong-way driver has been sentenced to state prison for the death of a man on I-10 in Escambia County during early the morning of June 20, 2020.

Theresa Bernadette King was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Coleman Lee Robinson to serve 15 years for DUI manslaughter and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

King, age 47 of McKinney, Texas, was under the influence of Xanax and alcohol when she caused a head-on collision at approximately 1:30 a.m. on I-10. King had entered the interstate in the wrong direction from the rest area. The crash caused the death of a 25-year old man from Theodore, Alabama, and caused serious injuries to his 34-year old male passenger.

Prosecutors said King had a blood alcohol level of 0.13 and had alprazolam (Xanax) in her system. A bottle of wine was also found in her vehicle following the crash.

Four years of the prison sentence must be served as a mandatory minimum sentence. King’s driver’s license was permanently suspended.

