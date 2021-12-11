Five Injured In Molino Highway 29 Wreck

December 11, 2021

Five people, some of which were juveniles, were injured in a two vehicle crash Friday night in Molino.

A SUV pulling a utility trailer and a pickup truck collided on Highway 29 south of Omega Drive about 9:40 p.m. The five people in the SUV were transported to area hospitals by Escambia County EMS; none of their injuries were considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 