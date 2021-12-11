Five Injured In Molino Highway 29 Wreck

Five people, some of which were juveniles, were injured in a two vehicle crash Friday night in Molino.

A SUV pulling a utility trailer and a pickup truck collided on Highway 29 south of Omega Drive about 9:40 p.m. The five people in the SUV were transported to area hospitals by Escambia County EMS; none of their injuries were considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.