First Responders Locate Hunter Lost McDavid Woods

December 29, 2021

First responders quickly located a hunter lost in the woods near the McDavid sawmill Wednesday morning.

The hunter became lost behind the West Fraser Mill on Champion Drive and called 911 for help about 9:30 a.m.

Escambia Fire Rescue located the adult male in the woods, and he was assisted back to his vehicle by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The man refused medical treatment from Escambia County EMS.

The McDavid and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 