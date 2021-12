Fire Damages Home In Bratt

Fire damaged a home in Bratt midday Wednesday.

Preliminary reports indicated the fire on Ashcraft Road just off North Highway 99 began in the kitchen. Firefighters were quickly able to contain the fire inside the 2,500 square foot brick home.

There were no injuries reported.

The Walnut Hill, McDavid and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Atmore Fire Department responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.