Escambia Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck In Cinder Block

Earlier this week, we told you about Escambia Fire Rescue saving a kitten stuck in a piece of furniture. Firefighters also rescued a dog this week.

The dog managed to get its head stuck in a cinder block. Firefighters used an air chisel to free the dog’s head from the block. In order to keep the dog calm, ECFR personnel accessed the crawl space underneath a home to provide comfort before use of the air chisel.

The dog is doing just fine, according to Escambia County.

Photo for NorthEscambia.co, click to enlarge.