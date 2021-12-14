Correctional Officer Injured In Inmate Attack At Escambia County Jail

An Escambia County Jail correctional officer was hospitalized after he was attacked by an inmate Sunday night.

Lee Mon Tamurry Brandon, 24, was charged with battery in connection with the incident.

The officer asked for Brandon’s name in order to discipline him for inappropriate behavior. The officer threatened to pepper spray him due to non-compliance, and Brandon started punching the officer, according to an arrest report.

The officer was hit multiple times in the head and face, and surveillance video shows the inmate throwing the officer across a shower area, the report states.

The corrections officer has since been released from the hospital.

Brandon was also already jailed on felony charges of criminal mischief, burglary and petit theft.