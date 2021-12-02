Century’s Only Financial Institution Has Now Closed

The Pen Air Federal Credit Union branch in Century has closed, leaving Century without a financial institution.

The lobby of the Pen Air location closed permanently this week. “Pen Air LIVE” interactive video ATMs will remain open.

“Thank you for letting us be a part of your community all these years. We look forward to serving your banking needs, today and for many more years to come,” Pen Air Century Branch Manager Angie White said in an email to members last month.

“I hate they are closing,” Sandra McMurray-Jackson recently told NorthEscambia.com. She is a longtime Pen Air member, a Century business owner and member of the Century Town Council. She joined Pen Air in the late 1990s with her late husband, with both of her sons becoming members as they grew older.

“I consider Pen Air to be part of my family,” Jackson said. “We need Pen Air in Century.”

In their email to members, Pen Air said banking behavior has changed, with a dramatic shift in the past year. The credit union said an “overwhelming majority” of members now use online banking, a mobile app and other digital services when possible.

Pictured: The Pen Air Federal Credit Union branch in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.