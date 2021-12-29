Century Man Charged With Strangulation, Battery Of Woman On Christmas

A Century man is charged with the battery and strangulation of a woman 0n Christmas.

Tristan Dean Qualls, 23, was charged with battery and felony battery by strangulation.

Qualls hit the victim multiple times and choked her in a domestic violence situation, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The exact relationship between Qualls and the victim was redacted from the ECSO report.

The victim stated Qualls became irate when she was not listening to Qualls while they were lying in bed, and he slapped her on the forehead.

She told deputies that Qualls hit her until “she saw stars”, according to an arrest report before stating that he was going to get a gun, come back and shoot her. She reported Qualls then fled the residence while naked.

The victim suffered numerous bruises on her arms, legs and neck, a report states.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate him. On December 26, the victim reported Qualls was back at the residence. Deputies responded and took Qualls into custody as he was taking a shower.

Qualls remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $9,000.