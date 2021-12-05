Beulah Celebrates With Second Annual Christmas Parade (With Photo Gallery)

Large crowds turned out for the Second Annual Beulah Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon.

The parade included numerous units from Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and well known locals including Sheriff Chip Simmons, Escambia County School Board Member David Adams, Rep. Michelle Salzman, and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.