30,000 Pound Food Giveaway Saturday In Cantonment, Plus Two Others Distributions In Molino And Cantonment

December 17, 2021

There are three food distributions planned for Saturday in North Escambia.

30,000 Pound Distribution – Carver Park, Cantonment

A 30,000 pound food giveaway will be held  in Cantonment from 8-10 a.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. Vehicles can line up no earlier than 7:30 a.m., and there will be a designated area for walk-up. There are no eligibility requirements; the event is open to all in need.

The giveaway is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Salzman, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and community partners including Farm Share, Pinewood Presbyterian Church, Cantonment Improvement Committee, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Trailer Parts Plus.

Molino Food Distribution

A distribution will offer grocery essentials to local residents beginning at 10 a.m. at Molino Chapel at 6954 Nicholson Drive. The monthly event to help community residents facing food insecurity shared with over 200 families in November. This month, meat and butter will be added to the usual mix of vegetables and canned goods.

Beans And Rice – Cantonment

The monthly beans and rice distribution at St. Monica’s Episcopal Church will be held this Saturday. The drive-thru event will be open from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., or while supplies last, at 699 South Highway 95A. The event is normally held on the last Saturday of each month.

